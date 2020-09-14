Bhopal: Youth named Salman Khan arrested for throwing a dog into Upper Lake

BHOPAL: A youth accused of throwing a stray dog into the upper lake was arrested on Monday. He confessed before the police that he wanted some fun and for that he lifted the dog in his arms, and tossed the dog into the water.
A campaign was launched on social media by residents who were demanding action against the accused Salman Khan. He was arrested on Monday morning from Hanumanganj where he was hiding at one of his friend’s house. Police said the accused had left his home after he came to know that police are after him.
The incident had sparked an outrage on social media, on Sunday. In the video shot by friends of accused, Salman is seen lifting the dog in his arms and dumping it into the lake.
Voluntary organisations approached police and district administration and demanded his arrest. An FIR was also lodged with the Shyamla hills police station. Shyamla hills police said the accused was arrested from one of his friend's house in Hanumanganj.
