Bhopal: Youth stabs self to show his courage, dies

BHOPAL: Only to show his friends that he can do it, a 26-year-old man stabbed self in stomach and succumbed to injuries later.

The deceased was identified as Pankaj Yadav, a resident of Piplani. He had gone to meet one of his friends in Ayodhya Nagar on Wednesday where the incident occurred.

The cops are probing the matter considering the theory of his friend as ‘doubtful’.

However, police also say that the deceased was under depression as he owned a tea stall and had no earning due to the lockdown. It could be the reason for him to do the act, the police said.