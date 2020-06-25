Bhopal: Youth stabs self to show his courage, dies

BHOPAL: Only to show his friends that he can do it, a 26-year-old man stabbed self in stomach and succumbed to injuries later.
The deceased was identified as Pankaj Yadav, a resident of Piplani. He had gone to meet one of his friends in Ayodhya Nagar on Wednesday where the incident occurred.
The cops are probing the matter considering the theory of his friend as ‘doubtful’.
However, police also say that the deceased was under depression as he owned a tea stall and had no earning due to the lockdown. It could be the reason for him to do the act, the police said.
The incident happened near SOS Hostel in front of Rajput petrol pump in Ayodhya Nagar on Wednesday evening. According to information, Yadav and his friends were talking on some issue. Suddenly he lost his cool on some topic and said, “Do you wish to see me stabbing myself,” and he pierced a knife into his stomach.
Ayodhya Nagar police said the man was taken to hospital by his friends where he was declared dead.
According to Renu Murab, the SHO of Ayodhya Nagar, Yadav and his friend Praveen were talking on some issue and then others including Ali and others joined the conversation.
Suddenly over some provocative talks, he took out his knife and said he would stab himself and then pierced it into his stomach.
Murab said the friends of the deceased are being questioned as there are chances someone would have provoked him, badly.
She said that he was also under depression due to losing his business.