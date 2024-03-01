 Bhopal: Youth Returning From Wedding Function Stabbed To Death Over Petty Issue
Bhopal: Youth Returning From Wedding Function Stabbed To Death Over Petty Issue

Earlier, the victim had gone to a wedding procession where his ring got stuck in the T-shirt of one of the accused.

Updated: Friday, March 01, 2024, 06:40 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was stabbed to death over a petty dispute in Bhopal, late on Thursday night. His friend was also attacked by the miscreants and suffered minor injuries. The miscreants stabbed the victim with a knife on his thigh which led to his death due to excessive bleeding.

The matter is of Shahpura police station area. Earlier, the victim had gone to a wedding procession where his ring got stuck in the T-shirt of one of the accused. The accused then had an altercation as the ring caused a hole in his T-shirt. Later, while the youth was returning home, he and his friend were surrounded and attacked by the accused and his accomplices. Police have registered a case in the matter and the attackers are said to be absconding.

Accused from the same locality

According to Shahpura police, victim Abhishek Bamre (21) was originally a resident of Khandwa. He was living in Bhopal with his maternal uncle, Akhilesh Bamre, in the Indra Nagar area. He had left studies after class 10th and was working in a clothes shop. He had gone to a relative's wedding procession on Thursday night, when the incident happened. The accused, Chhota alias Vikas, who lives in the same locality, Shiva, Sahil Senda and Sahil Lala were also present at the same wedding.

Matter was pacified earlier

The dispute that broke out during the wedding procession was pacified by the people. However, Chhota still held grudges and when the victim was returning home, he along with his friends surrounded Abhishek. The miscreants attacked the legs of both the youths. Abhishek died during treatment due to four deep wounds in his thigh and excessive bleeding. His friend was discharged from the hospital after first aid.

