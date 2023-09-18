Bhopal: Youth Preparing For Competitive Exams Kills Self

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old man preparing for competitive exams committed suicide at his house in Shahpura on Sunday late night, the police said. The police added that the exact reason behind the extreme step had not been ascertained. Shahpura police station house officer (SHO) Raghunath Singh said man who took the extreme step was identified as Jayesh Pal (25). He had completed his graduation and was preparing for competitive exams. He stayed at Bangali Colony and his kin had gone to attend a family function on Sunday late night.

When they returned, they found the main door of the house locked from inside and knocked on it. When Pal did not respond for long, his kin broke the door open and saw his hung body. The police have not recovered suicide note. The police have launched investigation, SHO Singh said.