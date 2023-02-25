Bhopal: Woman, kin mount pressure on minor for marriage, booked

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Woman, kin mount pressure on minor for marriage, booked

Duo also blackmailed and threatened boy’s family

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 12:19 AM IST
Representative Image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kotwali police have registered a case against a woman and one of her kin for mounting pressure on a minor boy for marrying their daughter, the police said on Friday.

The police said that when the boy’s family refused, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh and threatened to get them implicated in a false case if they failed to pay the amount.

Investigating Officer (IO), Pradeep Dwivedi said that the complainant, Sudesh Bansal a businessman, told police Three years ago when his son was in class 9th, he had befriended a girl, who was her classmate. The duo remained friends for all these years, but a few days ago, the girl’s mother Nausa and one of her kin Sikandar began mounting pressure on his son to marry their girl, the complainant said. 

Bansal further said that when he refused, the Nausa and Sikandar demanded Rs 10 lakh from him and threatened to implicate him and his family in a false case, if he did not hand over the amount. Bansal recorded the whole conversation and approached Kotwali police with the audio clip. Polcie have registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the accused. 

