Bhopal: MP bags 1st spot for providing quality maternity services under 'LaQshya'

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has bagged the first spot for providing quality medical services to pregnant women, under 'LaQshya'-- an initiative by National Health Mission, said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said with pride on Friday.

Citing the Central Inspection list, he said the Gujarat and Maharastra have received second and third positions respectively.

Notably, 'LaQshya' has been started by National Health Mission to examine quality of medical services provided to pregnant mothers, newborns, which include advanced maternity rooms and Intensive Care Units (ICUs). Q in 'LaQshya' stands for Quality.

He was speaking to media persons after planting a sapling at Smart City Park in Bhopal on Friday morning.

He also informed that the Vikas Yatra started by the state government to provide benefits to leftover people, has reached its last leg. During the yatra, the state has solved over 6 lakh applications of total 7.7 lakh applications.

