Bhopal: Widow Who Set Herself Ablaze Dies At Hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A widow in her early 20s, who stayed at Banganga square, allegedly set herself ablaze at her house two days ago died at the hospital on Sunday, the police said. The TT Nagar police have launched a probe into the case, they said. The kin of the woman named Yasin Khan told police that his sister Ashiya Khan (22) had got married in 2020. Her husband passed away in 2021 and the couple had a 3-year-old daughter.

Ashiya had an acquaintance named Sunil who mounted pressure on her to live with him but Ashiya refused. Yasin added that Ashiya’s family had planned to get her married to a man in Saudi Arabia but Sunil intervened. Sunil would call her up everyday.

Later, when Ashiya did not agree to marry him and reside with him, he morphed her obscene pictures and sent it to her relatives, following which Ashiya set herself ablaze at her house on March 8. She was taken to a hospital where she died while undergoing treatment on Sunday morning. Yasin said the case was reported to TT Nagar police and cyber cell. The police officials investigating the case said Ashiya’s husband Shadab had been hacked to death by a listed criminal in Gautam Nagar in 2021.

Bank employee who caught fire while setting garbage ablaze dies

A woman employee at a private bank in the city, who had sustained burn injuries after catching fire in Shahpura died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Arera Colony on Sunday, the police said. According to Shahpura police, the woman who met the ill fate was Deeksha Lodhi (29), a native of Raisen. She stayed in Vishnu Hi-tech city of Bawadia Kalan in Shahpura, and was employed at a private bank in Bhopal.

On March 2, she went downstairs near the campus to set a pile of garbage on fire. As the garbage was wet, she poured petrol over the pile to burn it. The fire suddenly took a fierce form upon sprinkling petrol and engulfed Lodhi. She sustained grievous burn injuries and her kin had rushed her to a hospital located in Arera colony. She succumbed to burns on Sunday morning. After she was admitted to hospital, the police had recorded her statements in which she confessed to catching fire while setting the pile of garbage ablaze.