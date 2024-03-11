Bhopal: PM Virtually Inaugurates New Terminal Of Gwalior Airport

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the new terminal of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Gwalior Airport on Sunday. He told that Gwalior has presented the example of fast working by completing the airport construction work in 16 months.

When PM was vitually inaugurating the new terminal, Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were present in the program held at Gwalior airport. PM had inaugurated various projects of country including new terminal of Gwalior airport from the programme held in Azamgarh of Uttar Pradesh. PM said that internal expedition of development in country is continuing. “ We are running with rapid speed to turn country a developed nation by 2047,” he said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his gratitude toward union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for expanding air connectivity in Madhya Pradesh. Jyotiraditya Scindia said that by dedicating and laying foundation stone of 15 airports in simultaneous manner in country, PM made Sunday a historic day in aviation field. He added that along with country, air services are also being expanded in Madhya Pradesh. Gwalior’s connectivity with main cities of the country has been ensured. Gwalior airport has been expanded on 144 acre land. It is biggest airport of the state. In Jabalpur, 1 lakh square feet airport is being inaugurated.

Airports will be constructed in Rewa, Satna, Datia as well. Air stripes will be expanded to Ujjain, Guna and Shivpuri. With this, now state would have ten airports. Now around one thousand airplanes are arriving per week in the state. Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar said inauguration of new terminal of Gwalior airport will give new dimension to Gwalior city. Notably Gwalior Airport terminal has been constructed at the cost of Rs 498.50 crores and it has been constructed in just 16 months. The terminal has the capacity of 1400 passengers, 700 vehicle parking facility, 16 check in counters, 4 lift etc.

CM increases wages of workers

CM announced to give Rs 40,000 to workers for buying the E Scooter. Moreover, he announced to increase the wage of unskilled workers to Rs 11,450, semi skilled workers to Rs 12,446, landless labour to Rs 9,160. The part time workers will be connected with Sambal scheme. Meanwhile, he disbursed a total sum of Rs 678 crore to 30,551 labour families with a single click under Mukhya Mantri Jan Kalyan Sambal Yojana 2.0 in the programme. He also increased financial assistance from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 4 lakh given to workers on the basis of becoming Divyang and death.