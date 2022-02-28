Bhopal: Why Awadhpuri police terrorising mother, daughter, asks MPHRC

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has asked the deputy commissioner of police (DCP law and order) Bhopal, why the police station incharge of Awadhpuri was terrorising mother and daughter living in the area, said the officials on Monday. The commission took the cognisance and have asked the DCP to reply in one month's time.

It is alleged that Bhopal police is involved in capturing the property and vacating to favour builders.

The BHEL employee Ravi Singh had constructed a duplex house in Samanvay Nagar Avadhpuri area. Ravi had died and presently his wife Bhavna Singh and their daughter Mona Singh, who is an MBA student, are living in the house.

It is alleged that one of the relatives of the family, who is also a political leader, is mounting pressure on Bhavna Singh to vacate the house. And for last one year, he is taking the help of Avadhpuri police helped him in vacating the house.

After threat the family, has installed CCTV cameras in all parts of the house to record the extortion of the police or of third party.

On February 24, the Avadhpuri police entered the house without legal permission. The whole action got captured in cameras, and when the team came to know about the recording, they fled.

The commission justice Narendra Kumar Jain has asked the DCP law and order to present the reply in one month time in front of the commission.

