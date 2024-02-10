Bhopal Weather Updates: Light Rain Likely In Many Districts, Relief After February 15 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unseasonal rain is likely to occur in many districts in the state in next 24 hours. Relief from rain with cold day like condition is expected after February 15. The meteorological department has issued yellow alert for unseasonal rain in Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Dindori, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla and Balaghat district. Districts like Indore, Khandwa, Raisen, Jabalpur and Anuppur are also likely to receive rain.

Rain spell will continue till next mid-week next. Light storm may occur in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh. Meteorological department officials attributed unseasonal rain activities to the combined influence of cyclonic circulation and anticyclone over central parts of India. According to department officials, Rewa and Datia experienced cold day like condition in last 24 hours.

On Saturday, Bhopal recorded day temperature of 24.7 degrees Celsius while its night temperature was 11.1 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded day temperature 26.2 degrees Celsius while its night temperature was 13.1 degrees Celsius.

At present, cyclonic circulation exists over northern parts of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, south-west Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood. This feature will shift eastward in next 24 hours. Another significant feature is the seasonal anticyclone over the central parts, which has now been displaced more along the coast and adjoining parts of the Bay of Bengal.

This will be fueling moist air over the central parts. Under the combined influence of cyclonic circulation and anticyclone, unseasonal activity will take place over central parts.

Night temp on Feb 10

Places Degrees Celsius

Bijawar(Chhatarpur) 4.1

Datia 4.5

Piparsama(Shivpuri) 4.9

Rewa 5.5

Nowgong 6.0

Khajuraho 6.8

Satna 8.1

Sidhi 8.2