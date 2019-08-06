Bhopal: Water supply to be hit today, tomorrow

BHOPAL: Piped-water supply in some parts of city will remain disrupted for two days - Tuesday and Wednesday - due to repairing in Gravity main and feeder main pipeline of Kolar water supply.

The colonies which will be hit on July 6 (evening) include Nariyalkheda, JP Nagar, PGBT, Kajicamp, Shahjahanbad, Tilajamalpura, Bal Vihar, Putlighar, Ibrahimganj, Chandbad, Arif Nagar, Congress Nagar, Janta Quarters, Saibaba Nagar, E-7 Arera Colony, E-6 Arera Colony, PNT Colony, Jawahar Chowk, Gulmohar, Paras City, Noor Mahal, Imami Gate,Peer Gate, Ashok Colony.

Similarly, the colonies which will be affected on July 7 include Arera Colony (E-1 to E-5), Railway colony (Habibganj), 1100 Quarters, Janta Quarters, Mira Nagar, Char Imli, Panchsheel Nagar, Chandbad, Nishatpura, Old Bus Stand, Bal Vihar, Station Bazaria, Nehru Nagar, Vaishali Nagar, Kotra, Baghira Apartment, South TT Nagar, 228 Quarters, Ambedkar Nagar, Saraswati Nagar, 25th Batalian, Gitanjali Complex, Shahpura- A,B,C Sectors, Gulmohar, Trilanga, E-7 Extension, Gaura Gaon, Bisen khedi, Sewania God, Shahpura Chawani, Budhwara, Nadeem Road, Lakherapura, Ginauri, Ibrahimpura.