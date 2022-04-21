Bhopal: Want to set up an EV charging point? Get a new power connection

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The consumers planning to set up electric vehicle charging point will have to get a separate electricity connection, said the power distribution department on Wednesday. The people, under the jurisdiction of Central Zone Power Distribution Company, owing electric vehicles will have to apply for a separate power connection for charging their vehicles. The Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has fixed the electricity rates separately for the charging of electric vehicles. The commission has made it mandatory to have a separate electricity connection for the electric vehicle charging stations to be set up across the state.

