Bhopal: Kamal Nath holds meeting of Congress core committee

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing with his dinner diplomacy, Kamal Nath organised a meeting of core group of members here on Wednesday. The meeting started late in the evening.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, Suresh Pachauri, Arun Yadav, Kantilal Bhuria and Ajay Singh attended the meeting that lasted for over two hours. State Congress president Kamal Nath had organised a meeting of core group on April 4 and had then said that meeting of the group would be held every fifteen days.

Sources said Kamal Nath informed the leaders about the recent developments that took place in New Delhi. Deliberations were also held on Rajya Sabha nomination.

A senior leader said that some more decisions were to be taken in the group. The other members like Jitu Patwari, Bala Bachhan etc were not invited.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:11 PM IST