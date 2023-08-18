Bhopal: Voter List Revision In Full Swing

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): Bhopal Collector Ashish Singh has ordered to deduct one-day salaries of three BLOs (Booth Level Officers) found absent during his visit to the polling stations of Govindpura and Huzur Assembly constituencies on Thursday.

The Collector reviewed the ongoing voter list revision work by surprise inspection of polling stations. Collector Singh reviewed the applications received from the BLOs at the polling stations set up at Orion International School, Swami Vivekanand Reading Hall of Huzur Assembly constituency and polling center of Govindpura Assembly constituency.

These applications are for adding names, deletions, amendments in voter ID card, etc. under the voter list revision programme.

The Collector gave instructions to deduct one day's salary of 3 BLOs found absent at polling booth set up at Orion School in Govindpura Assembly constituency. Collector Singh directed that the names of all the voters who would complete 18 years of age on October 1, 2023 should compulsorily be added to the voter list.

For this, BLOs should do house-to-house survey work. The Collector gave necessary instructions after receiving information from the BLOs present at the polling stations regarding the physical verification of voters above 80 years, status of registered young voters, women voters aged 18 to 19 years, etc.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)