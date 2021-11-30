Bhopal: Usurers’ illegal buildings, liquor shops razed

Bhopal/Sehore: The administration has begun to tighten its grip around the usurers after six persons being fed up with the loan sharks committed suicide in two different incidents. In the state capital, five members of a family committed suicide by consuming poison and another person ended life by throwing himself before a running train in Sehore. As these incidents rocked the state the district administration of Sehore demolished the illegal constructions of usurers on government land. A large number of policemen, officials of the revenue department and those of the civic body were present in the demolition drive. Sources in the civic body said that the loan sharks built shops from where they would sell liquor. Fed up with moneylenders, a resident of Murdi, Parmanand Magrolia committed suicide by throwing himself before a running train on Saturday.

After the incident, the police registered a case against Deepak Sonkar and Dileep Sonkar who gave a loan to Margolia and harassed him for his failure to pay it back. The police arrested both of them. Besides the shops, the administration razed the residences of loan sharks Deepak and Dileep.

Deepak, Dileep and their father encroached upon 108 square metres of government land outside Ambedkar Bhawan in Murdi. They set up shops from where they were selling liquor. Besides providing liquor to the people, they gave them loan on higher interests. Both the brother would beat up those who had failed to pay the loans, sources further said. Sub-divisional magistrate Brajesh Saxena, Nayab Tehsildar Amit Singh, chief superintendent of police Archana Aheer and other officials took part in the demolition drive. These incidents of suicide woke up the government, and the Sehore administration took stern action against the usurers. The officials of the district administration said that they would take action against illegal moneylenders who distribute loans on higher interests and harass those fail to pay it back.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 12:35 AM IST