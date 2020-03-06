Bhopal: Upper Lake to be made accessible from all sides

BHOPAL: A lakefront development authority will develop the catchment areas around the Upper Lake to make the ‘lifeline of the capital city’ accessible for visitors from all sides. This has been proposed in the GIS- based Bhopal Master Plan draft which was released by urban development minister Jaivardhan Singh at Minto Hall on Thursday. The draft also envisages green TDR for increasing the green cover around the lake.

In all 68 villages around the Upper Lake will be developed to make it accessible any side. All the development will be done on the basis of Wetland Rule 2017.

As per the draft, the land-use would be decided according to road width. The permission for developing marriage gardens, halls, malls, schools, retail shops, restaurants, canteens and showrooms on the road side on city outskirts would be giving depending upon the width of roads in the area.

New commercial area would be developed around Lambakheda and Ayodhya bypass, Bawaria Kakan and around Misrod for the residents of Bangrasia and nearby localities.

Stressing on balanced development, the minister also stated that no encroachment would be allowed in anywhere and strict action will be taken against offenders.