Bhopal: Screening centres to come up at wildlife sanctuaries

Also, additional care must be taken if need arises. Stressing the need to create awareness about coronavirus, Nath told the officials not to create undue panic among people.

People must be informed that there is no outbreak of the disease in Madhya Pradesh so that they do not have to worry unnecessarily, he added.

He said that all arrangements being made in the state must be in accordance with the arrangements made in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala for the prevention of the disease. Patients displaying symptoms of the disease must be immediately examined and if found negative, their results must be publicized.

Principal Secretary Health Pallavi Jain Govil informed that the health department is taking preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus in coordination with all other related departments. The process of immediate examination of probable patients has also been decided.

All arrangements have been made as per the guidelines of centre government. Mock drills are also being carried out with any possible virus spread. Publicity mediums are being used to create awareness among the people regarding the coronavirus symptoms and dos and don’ts.