Bhopal: Upload selfie with Tricolour, get certificate, says MP minister

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Culture and tourism Minister Usha Thakur has said that Har Ghar Tiranga campaign would be made a people’s movement. She has appealed to people to participate in the campaign by uploading a selfie with tricolour on the digital platform and hoisting tricolour at their locations.

Thakur said that a person who hoists Tricolour on their buildings and uploads photographs on www.harghartiranga.com, will get a certificate by the ministry of culture. She has appealed to people to upload certificates on social media and become a partner in the campaign using #HarGharTiranga.

The selfies uploaded with the national flag on the website will be displayed on the homepage of the website. She urged people to join Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

“This will not only show respect for national flag but will be a true tribute to revolutionaries and great men who sacrificed their lives for India's independence,” Thakur added.

