Bhopal: Uma urges Lodhi community to vote for any party

She further said, ‘I solicit votes for BJP, but it is not necessary for the voters to vote BJP

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 03:38 AM IST
Uma Bharti | FPJ
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leader Uma Bharti called upon the Lodhi community to vote any political party if they are not BJP workers. She said this while addressing a match-making convention of the Lodhi community in Bhopal.

She further said, ‘I solicit votes for BJP, but it is not necessary for the voters to vote BJP. If they are not BJP workers, they should take their own decision. They are free to vote considering circumstances and their interest and self respect.’

Uma has maximum support in Lodhi community. BJP always sends her for poll campaigning. This is the first time, Uma has made such comments appealing to the Lodhi community to vote at their free will. Her comment is being viewed as her disappointment in the BJP.

