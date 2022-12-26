Bhopal: Congress complains against revenue minister to I-T officials

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party leaders have submitted a complaint to the income tax department and asked to institute an inquiry against the transport and revenue minister Govind Singh Rajput for owning “benami property”.

A delegation of Congress party led by state media president KK Mishra met the assistant commissioner income tax Awadh Bihari and submitted a 50 page-complaint here on Monday.

Recently, the expelled BJP leader Rajkumar Singh Dhanora from Sagar district had levelled allegation of corruption against the minister. He had alleged that the minister received 50 acres of land from his brother-in-law and mother-in-law as a gift. The land is worth crores of rupees. The issue also came up during the winter session of state assembly.

Mishra told Free Press that the minister had obtained the land worth Rs 75 crore from his in-laws as a gift.

According to Mishra, his mother-in-law Laad Kunwar, 75, has no source of income. He demanded to know from where did she purchase land and gifted it to her daughter Savita Rajput and son-in-law Govind Singh Rajput.

The land was purchased in September 2021 and was transferred to Rajput in July- August 2022.

He alleged that the crime of the minister came to fore as he had earned corers of rupees in the 2020 and 2021 and routed the amount through investment by his in-laws.

“The act of the minister comes under Section 2(9) and Section 53 of Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988,” he added.

He also said that similar case was reported when the former Bhopal collector (now retired) had purchased the property worth Rs 25 crore in the names of his relatives. Later, I-T officials had attached his property. Similar action should be taken against the minister, Mishra said.

Cong defaming me: Rajput

Revenue minister Govind Singh Rajput tore into the Congress saying that the party was trying to vilify him by all means. In a statement, he said that the papers related to his properties were available with the government and online. But the Congress has filed a baseless complaint against him.

“The party is doing dirty politics against me. The people of Surkhi will teach Congress a lesson in assembly elections,” Rajput said.