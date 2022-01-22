Bhopal: Uma Bharti to start liquor ban campaign from February 14

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Former CM and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Friday reiterated her demand for total liquor ban in Madhya Pradesh. She said that next phase of her campaign will start from February 14.

Bharti, in a series of tweets said in the first phase of her move for total prohibition, she had discussions with senior RSS workers, state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"Will start the next phase from February 14, liquor ban and total prohibition in Madhya Pradesh will certainly take place," she said.

She clarified that her campaign for liquor ban was not against the state government.

"It is against liquor and intoxication. But it is difficult to make those who are sitting in power understand," the former Union minister said.

The Congress, on other hand has asked Bharti the reason for giving dates after dates for her liquor prohibition campaign in state.

“Uma Bharti had first announced a campaign for liquor ban in state from March 8. She didn’t. Then she announced that she will hit the streets with ‘lathh (stick)’ from January 15. Even this remained mere announcement and now through social media She has said to start a campaign from February 14- Valentine Day,” said media coordinator of PCC Chief- Narendra Saluja.

Saluja said that Bharti should clarify as to who in the government could not understand about prohibition. She should also reveal the discussion she had with RSS workers and CM Chouhan.

BJP leaders are making mockery of Uma’s announcements, added Saluja.

Earlier, BJP Lok Sabha member, Pragya Thakur too had given a mixed response on prohibition. “Liquor works as a medicine in ayurved if used in a limited quantity. In a limited quantity, it is a medicine while in an unlimited one it is a poison," Thakur had said in video that had gone viral on Thursday.

She also said that "Liquor prohibition is a must. Because (liquor consumption) leads to clashes in homes which is unbearable... this also forces many people to commit suicide. People get into depression and even many women end their lives because of it."

Under the new excise policy for 2022-23, the government has allowed sale of liquor at all airports in the state and also select supermarkets in four big cities.

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has just unveiled a new excise policy under which it has permitted setting up of home bars and slashed retail prices of liquor by 20 per cent.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 01:05 AM IST