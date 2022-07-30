Bhopal: Ugandan national gets the lesson of his life

Representational pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, on Saturday, has convicted and an Ugandan national to five-year imprisonment under various Sections in connection with ATM card cloning fraud.

A case was registered against Ugandan national Mukasa Andrew under Section 14 of the Foreign National Act, Section 420, 466, 467, 471, 66-D of the IT Act, according to assistant government pleader (AGP) Rajiv Jain.

The cyber police had arrested Ugandan national 23-year-old Mukasa Andrew for duping people and cloning their ATM cards from Bengaluru on January 13, 2020. The complainant informed SBI (State Bank of India) about withdrawal of Rs 16 lakh from his account, without his knowledge.

The accused used an ATM machine in Amaltas area of Katara Hills for fraud in 2019. A probe by the bank confirmed that the ATM card of the complainant was used for the fraud. Later, a complaint was filed with the cyber cell.

During police investigation, it was found that the accused had come to India on a student visa to pursue a course of BCA in Bengaluru. A case was registered on November 12, 2019.

Assistant Government Pleader (AGP) Rajiv Jain said, “The accused Ugandan national Mukasa Andrew has been convicted. The court has sentenced him to 5-year imprisonment. The complainant had withdrawn cash from SBI, Amaltash, Katara Hills. The ATM contained a skimmer so his card was cloned. The complainant reported the matter to the police and a case was registered on November 12, 2019.”

AGP Rajiv Jain further said, “In the investigation, police found foul play by the Ugandan national. A case was registered under Section 14 of Foreign National Act, Section 420, 466, 467, 471, 66-D of the IT Act. As many as 23 witnesses were produced in the case. In each section, the court has given 5-year imprisonment to the Ugandan.”