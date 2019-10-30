Bhopal: UBI observes Vigilance Awareness Week

BHOPAL: Union Bank of India (UBI) launched Vigilance Awareness Week from October 28 which will conclude on Saturday.

A session was held on October 28 and DIG cyber crime Niranan Vayangkar presided over the session.

Zonal general manager Vinayak V Tenbhurne and Bhopal zone head Gurtej Singh were also present at the session.

The staffers and officials participated in the Vigithon held on October 29 gave away the message of ‘Integrity- A Lifestyle’ to the citizens.

The Vigithon began from Arera Hills and concluded at RBI, passing via Press Complex.