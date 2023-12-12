 Bhopal: Two Women Commit Suicide In 24 Hours
A 21-year old woman Muskan Patel and a 34-year old woman committed suicide on Tuesday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 10:06 PM IST
Bhopal: Two Women Commit Suicide In 24 Hours | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In past 24 hours, two women committed suicide for unknown reason, said the police here on Tuesday. Govindpura police said 21-year old woman Muskan Patel often had disputes with her husband.

On Monday morning, she had a dispute with her husband and after that she hanged herself in her room. The family members and neighbours broke open the door and found the woman hanging from the ceiling fan.

They took her to Hamidia Hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead. No suicide note was found. The police have registered the case and started the investigation.

In another case, a 34-year old woman committed suicide in old Shivnagar under Piplani police station. The woman was suffering from depression.

