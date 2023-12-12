Bhopal: Two Women Commit Suicide In 24 Hours | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In past 24 hours, two women committed suicide for unknown reason, said the police here on Tuesday. Govindpura police said 21-year old woman Muskan Patel often had disputes with her husband.

On Monday morning, she had a dispute with her husband and after that she hanged herself in her room. The family members and neighbours broke open the door and found the woman hanging from the ceiling fan.

They took her to Hamidia Hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead. No suicide note was found. The police have registered the case and started the investigation.

In another case, a 34-year old woman committed suicide in old Shivnagar under Piplani police station. The woman was suffering from depression.

AIIMS Saves 3 From Pesticide AlP Poisoning | FP Photo

Bhopal: AIIMS Saves 3 From Pesticide AlP Poisoning

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal has saved three persons from lethal poison Aluminium Phosphide, traditionally associated with almost 100% mortality.

Aluminum phosphide (AlP) is a cheap, effective and commonly used pesticide. Five were admitted and it saved three of them. The survivors are a 17-year-old female, a 20-year-old male and a 44-year- old male.

Professor (Dr) Ajai Singh, Executive Director of AIIMS, said, "The success in treating Aluminium Phosphide poisoning is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our medical team.

This breakthrough highlights the importance of innovative medical interventions in critical situations."