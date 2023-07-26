Bhopal: Two More Free-Ranging Cheetahs In Kuno Captured For Health Check-Up |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kuno National Park officials caught two more free-ranging cheetahs including male Prabash and female Veera on Tuesday evening. They were taken inside the enclosure for their medical examination.

Now only two more cheetahs are in the free range (open jungle) and they too would be captured soon. With this, the number of Cheetahs inside the enclosure has increased to thirteen. “It was during the evening hours that a team from Kuno went into the jungle to catch the remaining free-ranging cheetahs,” said sources.

A team of dedicated doctors including the foreign Cheetah expert Bart is checking the health of the cheetahs inside the enclosures and preparing day-to-day report.

The cheetahs have been subjected to medical examination after the death of two Cheetahs-Tejas and Surya- that died of wounds caused by the radio collar. All the cheetahs need to go under medical examination at Kuno as veterinary doctors want to ensure that they all are healthy and have no wounds.

Plans To Allow Tourists In Cold Storage

After the Cheetah project hit the brake due to the alleged infection in some of the cheetahs due to radio collar, the plan to allow the tourists to go inside the permitted area of the Kuno National Park to enjoy the Cheetah sighting has been put into cold storage.

But nevertheless, after the Cheetah project, the number of tourists visiting Kuno has increased to some extent. “There is no proper lodging arrangement around Kuno and this is one of the reasons that tourists try to avoid visiting it. As of now, only one hotel with lodging facility is available,” said sources.

Read Also Indore: 300 Elders To Be Taken On Pilgrimage To Kashi

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)