Bhopal: Two groups clash over dancing, 1 killed, three injured

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man was killed, while three others sustained serious injuries in a clash that broke out during a birthday celebration late Thursday night, sources said on Friday.

The incident took place in Ashoka Garden locality, sources added.

According to the police, there was a birthday celebration for a boy. While dancing the deceased identified as Vinay Sharma alias Monu had a dispute with Pramod, Vishal and others.

The dispute turned ugly when both sides attacked each other with sharp edged weapons.

Police said that Sharma suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot.

The police have registered a case of murder against Pramod, Vishal and others. On complaint of Vishal, police registered a case of attempt to murder against Vinay Sharma, Harsh and others.

The police said that Vishal and Vinay Sharma were neighbours and friends.

