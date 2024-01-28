Bhopal: Two Gambling Dens Raided, 26 Held With ₹93K Cash | Representative Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Sunday raided two gambling dens and held 26 people with around Rs 93,000 .The Teela Jamalpura police raided a gambling den operating in the area on Sunday and arrested fifteen persons with Rs 58,000 in cash. Police said they received a tip-off about people indulging in gambling near a garbage yard in the area.

The police raided the area and found 15 persons playing cards. All the gamblers were arrested and Rs 58,370 was seized from their possession. On the day, the Hanumanganj police raided a gambling den in Dulichand ka Bag locality and arrested 11 persons for indulging in the illegal activity. Around Rs 34.500 in cash was seized from their possession.

Bhopal: Sales Manager Dupes Chicken Seller Of Rs 9L, Held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The sales manager of a private company in Piplani was arrested by the police for duping a chicken seller of Rs 9 lakh between 2021 and 2023, the police said on Sunday.

The accused had forged fake documents of the company to swindle money from the chicken seller. Investigating officer (IO) Anand Singh Parihar told Free Press that complainant, Mohammad Rayees, who runs a chicken shop in the old city approached the police on Sunday and lodged a complaint against the company’s sales manager, Ajit Singh.

He told police that he used to buy chickens from a company, whose head office is located in Indrapuri. In 2021, the company’s sales manager, issued him a letter, stating that for every kilo of chicken, he would have to pay 50 paisa to him.

Taking it as company’s rule, Rayees started paying the said amount. And during 2021-2023, he ended up paying Rs 9.04 lakh. Recently, Rayees learnt that no such order was issued by the company, and the letter issued to him was forged by Singh. He approached the police and lodged a complaint. The police, after the probe, arrested the accused.