Bhopal: Two DSP rank officers sent on compulsory retirement

Police headquarters building in Bhopal. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two state police officers of DSP rank have been given compulsory retirements, said a government order issued on Friday. The DSPs Anil Kumar Mishra and Krishna Kumar Verma have been sent on permanent retirement under the Employees Service Assessment Scheme 20-50 of the state government.

The committee in its finding stated that DSP Mishra was found guilty of misconduct in government services and so was given compulsory retirement. The committee findings stated that Mishra had misused his post and taken a room in a police officer mess in Indore and stayed there for a night with the wife of a man accused of financial fraud in the year 2013. The officer had also threatened a woman resident of Indirapuram Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh that he would spoil her future. An FIR had been registered against the officer for misuse of the power. Another case was registered against the officer wherein he posing as IG had written a letter to one of the officials. An FIR was registered in Jaipur police station in this connection.

DSP Krishna Kumar Verma during his posting as SDOP in Sausar , was asked to take action against the illegal sand mining but the officer did not take the orders seriously. The committee found the intention of the officer suspicious and not in accordance with the norms of the government services.