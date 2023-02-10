Bhopal: Popular Front of India draws professionals to fold, arrested accused include advocate

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Of the four activists of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested recently by ATS, one is an advocate. This is for the first time that ATS arrested an advocate linked to PFI.

The MP-ATS arrested four PFI members from different parts of the state in last week. Those who arrested are Gulam Rasul (37) native of village Bankaner of Manawar tehsil of district Dhar, and Sajid Khan (56) resident of Indore. Both were arrested from Bhopal. The third accused Gulam Nabi, (59) resident of Juni Indore, was also arrested from Bhopal.

On February 2, ATS had arrested accused Wasid Khan (26) from Bhopal. He is an advocate, said the officials. IG, ATS, Dr Ashish told Free Press that startling revelations were made during investigation when the four arrested PFI members were questioned.

“Direct foreign funding was not seen into the accounts of arrested accused but people who had sent the amount to PFI members in MP had received funds from abroad. The ATS will nab fund providers,” Dr Ashish said. He said one of the arrested accused is businessman who was as involved in financing PFI activities.

The PFI members in Madhya Pradesh have contacts with influential people through whom they approach people in power. Sources said that many advocates were in touch with PFI activists and the ATS might arrest them.

It has been revealed that PFI members’ key targets are social activists, media icons, people associated to media houses and others. On Wednesday, the court had sent the four accused to judicial remand.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)