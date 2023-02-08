Bihar: NIA books 31 'PFI' activists in Muzaffarpur district

Bihar: NIA books 31 'PFI' activists in Muzaffarpur | Photo: Representative Image

Patna: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed an FIR against five identified and 26 unidentified banned Popular Front of India (PFI) activists at Baruraj police station in the Muzaffarpur district. It has alleged that the banned outfit PFI was recruiting militants in the border districts.

People named in the FIR

Sanjiv Kumar Dubey, officer-in-charge of Baruraj police station said, NIA inspector Vikash Kumar lodged the FIR against Md Belal of Chakiya, Riyaz Maroof of Kunwana, Takub Khan of Mehsi, Afroz of Kasba and Mohammad Kabir of Parsauni village. He claimed that during the raids at a training centre,the NIA had found two swords and some objectionable posters, which were a threat to the communal harmony.

Yakub allegedly held meetings to recruit freshers in the PFI at Parsauni village. Yakub would allegedly post inflammatory messages on social media against Hindus. Controversial WhatsApp videos were also circulated by him, it is alleged.

8 people detained last week by Motihari police

Motihari police had detained eight persons last week as they were found circulating anti-Ayodhya messages after the two massive stones from Nepal to Ayodhya for Ram and Sita idols passed through the town.

The NIA has also taken note of the apprehension of infiltration of militants through Bihar border districts close to Bangladesh and Nepal, particularly KIshanganj and alerted the SPs of bordering districts to intensify surveillance as outlawed PFI was engaged in recruiting and training youths in their camps.

