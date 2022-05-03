Bhopal: Two die in separate incidents in outskirts of city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons died in two separate incidents in the outskirts of the city under Nazirabad police station limits, Bhopal, police said on Tuesday.

Police station in charge B P Singh told Free Press that on Monday at around 11.30 am, three persons, residents of Rajgarh, were coming to Nazirabad on a bike. At the turning point the person who was driving the bike lost his balance, his younger brother and his son who were sitting behind on the bike fell down.

The victim, Mohanlal Silawat (35) collided with the divider railing and died on the spot as the bike was at a very high speed.

In another incident a driver of a mini truck died after he lost its balance as the front tyre of its vehicle got burst. The driver was identified as Prem Chand (24).

The truck was stuck in a mango tree and it was pulled out after an effort of one hour with the help of a tractor.

