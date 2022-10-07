Bhopal: Two arrested for attacking traffic constable

e-Paper Get App
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 11:30 PM IST
article-image
Representative Picture |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Piplani police have arrested two persons including a minor for assaulting a policeman, police said on Friday. 

Police station incharge Ajay Nair told media that traffic police constable Anil Yadav was on duty at Anand Nagar crossing on Thursday evening. It was a time when the Dussehra procession was being taken out. 

Meanwhile, accused Ritik Mehra and his minor accomplice arrived and passed objectionable remarks on women. When the constable stopped them, the two attacked him with a knife at about 9 pm and fled.  The constable was admitted to the hospital. 

The Piplani police registered the case under Sections 307, 294, 353, 332 and 34 of IPC. The senior police officials formed the team. About 25 CCTV cameras were checked. The police raided the spot and arrested the two including the knife. 

