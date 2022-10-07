Bhopal: Bank account number to be issued for cooperation in Anganwadi upliftment program

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In order to improve the Anganwadis with public cooperation under the District Mission Director Atal Bal Mitra Yojna, the account number of the bank has been issued for financial assistance in the Bhopal district.

State Bank of India(SBI), Sultania Road, Bhopal account number - 32056742214, IFC code SBIN0000332, or CM Relief Fund Madhya Pradesh can also be given assistance, according to government officials.

The process of adoption of Anganwadi is going on continuously in the Bhopal district under the Anganwadi Upliftment Program. In the Adopt and Anganwadi campaign, toys, books, comics, picture books, colors, drawing sheets, crayons, slates, TVs, school bags, pencil boxes, whiteboards, display boards, etc. along with other materials can be given in the Anganwadi.

The Anganwadi center can be selected and registered through the link https://mpwcdmis.gov.in/awcadoptionDetails.aspx . In Anganwadi, cooperation can be done in the areas of infrastructure construction/repair work, quality of services, quality of nutrition, etc.

In order to make Anganwadi services more effective and child-friendly, social participation is necessary for the fulfillment of facilities other than the facilities available in Anganwadi centers.