Bhopal: Twelve IAS Gets Promoted In State

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government has promoted twelve IAS officers to Pay Matrix-14 and gave new posting to them late on Monday night. Krishna Gopal Tiwari, Additional Secretary, Water Resources, has been posted as Secretary, Water Resources Department. Bharat Yadav, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) cum Commissioner, Urban Administration and Development and ex officio Additional Secretary, Urban Development and Housing Department has been appointed as Commissioner, Urban Administration and Development and ex officio Secretary, Urban Development and Housing Department.

Sibi Chakravorty M, Additional Secretary, Industry policy and Additional Secretary, Transport Department (Additional Charge) has been posted as Secretary Industry policy and investment promotion with additional charge of Secretary Transport department.

Surbhi Gupta, Additional Secretary, Medical Education Department and Director Madhya Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (additional charge) has been posted as Secretary, Medical Education Department with additional charge of Director, Madhya Pradesh State AIDS Control Society.

Shilpa Gupta, Additional Secretary, Planning Economic and Statistic Department has been appointed as Secretary, Planning, Economic and Statistics.

Manoj Khatri, Joint Chief Electoral Officer and ex officio Additional Secretary, law and legal affairs department (only for works related with election) has been posted as Joint Chief Electoral Officer and ex officio legal and legal affairs department ( only for works related with election).

Gopal Chandra Daad, OSD cum Commissioner, Medical Education and additional secretary, Medical Education department and OSD cum Commissioner, backward class and minority welfare and Director, Nomadic and Semi Nomadic Tribal Welfare (additional charge) has been appointed as Commissioner, Medical education and Secretary, medical education department and Commissioner, Backward class and Director, MD, Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Industry Development Corporation.

Urmila Surendra Shukla, OSD cum Commissioner cum Director, archaelogy and ex officio Additional Secretary, Culture Department has been posted as Commissioner cum Director Archaelogy and ex officio Director, Culture Department.

Veerendra Singh Rawat, OSD cum Commissioner Sagar division has been posted as Commissioner, Sagar division. Alok Kumar Singh, MD Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Marketing Federation, OSD cum Commissioner cum Registrar Cooperative Institutions with additional charge of MD State Cooperative Oil Seed Producing Association as MD, State Cooperative Marketing Federation cum Commissioner cum Registrar Cooperative Institutions with additional charge of MD, State Cooperative Oil Producing Association.

Lalit Kumar Dahima, Additional Secretary, Cottage and Rural Industries has been posted as Secretary, Cottage and Rural Industries.