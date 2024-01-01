MP Hit-&-Run Protest LIVE: Transporters On Strike; Commuters Throng Bhopal Petrol Pumps, Protestors Block Ujjain Road (WATCH)

Live Updates: Protests Over New Provisions Of Hit And Run Law In Madhya Pradesh | FP Photo

Madhya Pradesh: Transporters' protests against new provisions of the hit-and-run law rocked the entire Madhya Pradesh on the first day of the new year on Monday. Truck drivers and union members blocked roads in the state capital Bhopal, the commercial capital Indore, Jabalpur, Ratlam, and more, demanding withdrawal of the new laws imposing a hiked penalty of Rs 10 lakh and a 7-year jail term.

Members of the Driver Operators Association staged protests at Bhopal's Nadra bus stand and shouted slogans like "Kaala Kanoon wapas lo," demanding the withdrawal of the new penal law in hit-and-run cases.

On the other hand, long lines of people were seen at a petrol pump on an 80-foot road as fuel supply got affected due to truck and bus drivers' strikes.

In Ujjain, transporters blocked the road opposite Aurobindo hospital causing trouble for the commuters.

Truck and bus drivers’ protest over the new provisions of the Hit and Run law have gained momentum across the state on Monday. Buses are not running from the stands of cities including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur. About nine hundred buses are not operating in Indore alone. Passengers are facing problems due to this strike. Even petrol pumps have run out of fuel in several districts leading to overcrowding at filling stations. Police had to take charge to control the crowd in Balaghat.

Transporters are protesting against the new law in hit and run cases, which has a provision of 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 7 lakh. Blockades have also been made at many places. Apart from this, truck drivers have also parked their trucks since 2 o'clock in the night.