Bhopal: Tilted 4-Storeyed Building Demolished | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation demolished a 4-storeyed building in Jogipura near Mahalaxmi Gala Mandi premises in Barkhedi on Saturday.

The building was declared dangerous as it had tilted in absence of pillars. Located in a highly congested area, two poclain machines were deployed for demolition.

One poclain held the building to prevent its sudden collapse while the other machine was used to dismantle it gradually. Nearby houses were vacated before demolition. Police force was deployed to prevent people from entering the site.

Building Tilted Even After Renovation

According to locals, building’s owner used to store fodder in G+1 building. Resident Ali Bhai who purchased it, renovated it. However, it tilted. Ground floor housed Fair Price Shop. Other floor was rented out.

However, locals were surprised to see tilted building because it stood on rocky foundation. Owner Ali Bhai said, “Because of earthquake, building tilted. Rest of damage is due to rain and waterlogging. All were tenants. It is my personal loss.”

Additional municipal commissioner MP Singh said, “BMC demolished tilted building in Jogipura. It was located in a highly congested area. G+1 building was renovated without building permission and technical support. So, it titled. A major part of building has been razed. Rest of job, owner will do.”