Bhopal: Tigress Rescued From Bandhavgarh Village | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tigress was rescued from a village and released into the core area of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. The rescue operation was carried out with the help of experts on Friday. After the rescue operation, villagers heaved a sigh of relief as the big cat was moving in and around the village for three days.

District forest officer of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Prakash Kumar Verma told Free Press that the tigress, aged around two and half years, had strayed in Umaria Bagheli village. It was moving in and around the village and was using shrubs as a hideout.

The big cat’s presence created panic among the villagers. The tigress killed three cattle in three days. The efforts to chase away the tigress proved futile. Later by the permission of Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Wild Life, Aseem Shrivastava, the tigress was tranquilised and released into the core area.

Earlier, all kinds of efforts were made to scare away the tigress but to no avail. For instance, crackers were burst to scare the tigress, but it used to return to the village after sometime. One of the forest officers said that it seems that the tigress was avoiding mating with a tiger and entered the village.