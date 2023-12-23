MP Covid Update: Bhopal Reports 1st Covid Case, State Tally Rises To 4 In A Week

AFP/Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Covid patient tally went to four in Madhya Pradesh after Bhopal reported first case on Friday evening. Earlier, two of a family who returned from Maldives to Indore had tested positive. Similarly, a woman who had returned from Norway to Jabalpur was also infected with the coronavirus.

CMHO Dr. Prabhakar Tiwari said the girl patient came from another city, so she has been kept in home isolation. Medical treatment is being provided through telemedicine, and continuous monitoring is being done.

CMHO further said, “There is no need for panic in public. They are advised to wear masks in public. We have sufficient arrangements to handle emergency cases. There are 15,000 beds available in various hospitals in Bhopal district. Over 2000 ICU beds, 750 ventilators, 3500 oxygen support beds, 6000 nursing staff, 4000 doctors, 150 ambulances, 5000 oxygen cylinders and concentrators, and 30 oxygen plants of 21,000 liters of oxygen are available in the district.”

However, a pulmonologist said that people should not panic and should maintain SOPs like social distancing and wearing masks even if they have a simple cold or cough due to the winter flu.

Dr. Lokendra Dave, HoD of the pulmonary medicine department at Gandhi Medical College, said, “Patients suffering from the flu should take precautions, especially self-isolation, so that it does not spread. Protective efforts can help as well. These include staying away from people who are sick, strategic masking when among people in confined spaces, hand-washing, and staying aware of COVID transmission levels in the area. Pulmonary diseases in general happen to be infectious, so we have to take precaution.”