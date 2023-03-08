Bhopal: Tigers will be tranquilised a day before their translocation

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The three big cats including two tigresses and a tiger will be tranquilised in their respective tiger reserves a day before their release into the Madhav National Park of Shivpuri. Three felines are supposed to be released into the Madhav National park on March 10.

A tigress will be brought from Panna Tiger Reserve and another from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. The tiger will be translocated from Satpura Tiger Reserve, Narmadapuram.

ìAll the three big cats will be tranquilized on March 9 in their respective tiger reserves and from there they would be brought to Madhav National park in special vehicles,î chief conservator of forest Gwalior Uttam Kumar Sharma told Free Press.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah will release the big cats at Madhav National Park.

It will be after the gap of decades that the tiger will roar once again on the soil of Madhav National Park. Initially they will be kept in a quarantine enclosure and once they complete the quarantine period, they will be released into the wild.

Panna, Bandhavgarh and Satpura Tiger Reserves have already identified the big cats for their translocation to Madhav National Park.

On March 9, they would be tranquilized with the help of veterinary doctors and wildlife experts. After this, they will be boarded into special vehicles which will leave for their final destination.

The officials of Madhav National Parks are quite excited with the tiger relocation plan. Once the tiger arrives, the footfall of visitors is likely to increase at Madhav National Park. In the next phase, some more big cats would be translocated to the Madhav National park.†

