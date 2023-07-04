Bhopal: ‘Tiger Poaching Proving To be A Blind Case For Us’

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The officials of Satpura Tiger Reserve in Narmadapuram district are groping in dark to reach accused involved in killing and beheading of a tiger. On Tuesday too, teams of forest officials conducted search operation in around dozen villages situated in Betul, Chindwada and Hoshangabad district.

Wishing anonymity, a senior officer of Satpura Tiger Reserve said that searches were conducted in Tamia, Sangakheda, Meerakota in Chhindwara district.

“As of now, tiger poaching case is proving to be a blind case for us. To get any clue, we are trying to collect the data of mobile locations of suspected villagers,” he said.

When contacted, Field Director of Satpura Tiger Reserve, L Krishnamurthy said one more dog squad had been called to investigate the case. Two dog squads, forest teams and Tiger Force are investigating the tiger poaching case. Searching has been carried out in eight to 10 villages situated in Betul and Hoshangabad district. In addition, patrolling team is also carrying out search in Chindwada belt.

“We have questioned 25 to 30 people in connection with the case. Prima facie, it appears that people involved in black magic may be behind poaching. So far, no arrest has been made into the case,” he told.

When pointed out that Anees Uikey of Dhansai village in Betul killed himself after interrogation by forest officials on Monday, he said that incident was unfortunate.

“We are just collecting information from people in connection with the case, it was not interrogation,” he claimed.

Sources in Satpura Tiger Reserve said that search operation was underway for last three to four days to solve tiger poaching case.