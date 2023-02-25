Bhopal: Three rape cases in 24 hours in city

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three rape incidents have taken place in the past 24 hours in two different localities of the city. In two such cases, the survivors are minor girls.

On Friday, a class 7 student (14) was raped by neighbour Umar Ali (20). The girl was alone at her house, when Ali barged inside and violated her. He also snatched away her gold chain. When the survivor’s mother enquired about the chain, she narrated the ordeal to her mother and a case was registered. Later, the accused was arrested.

In another case, a divorcee woman was raped for two years by a man on pretext of marriage. When the accused, identified as Talib Ali refused to marry her, she lodged a police case.

A 17-year-old girl was raped by a man named Raj Ahirwar on pretext of marriage. Later, Ahirwar went back on his words, after which Gandhi Nagar police registered a rape case against him.