Bhopal: Three held for duping finance company of Rs 10 lakh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The local crime branch has arrested three employees of a private company for duping a finance company of Rs 10 lakh, officials said on Sunday.

The company had approached the cyber police, after which the crime branch nabbed all the three accused.

The accused have been identified as Amitesh Agarwal, Jai Kumar and Salman Ansari. Officials stated that the accused trio had already worked for finance companies earlier and thus, were well acquainted with the working of such companies.

The accused trio had obtained Aadhaar card, PAN card and other documents deceitfully, they got to know credit limit of finance company, named Arthashastra Finance Limited. With the help of the accounts opened in the names of the people who shared their ID, the accused trio purchased goods worth Rs 10 lakh from Best Price. The amount used to get added to the bank accounts of the people who had shared their identity proofs with the accused trio. When the company contacted the company to claim the payment, letters were sent to the houses of the people whose identity proofs had been used in opening the accounts.

They realised that the accused trio has been purchasing articles worth lakhs using their identity proofs, after which they approached the crime branch, which apprehended the trio in no time.

