Bhopal: Three booked for duping woman of jewellery

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The TT Nagar police station staff have registered a case of cheating against three persons including a minor boy for duping a woman of her jewellery by showing her fake currency notes.

Investigating officer Rajendra Mishra said that the complainant Ishwariya Dewnani was a retired doctor, a resident of Tulsi Nagar. She had been to Malviya Nagar for shopping on Tuesday. After shopping, she was standing near a bus stand when a boy, apparently 13-year-old, approached her.

He told Dewnani that he was a food delivery boy who found a packet of currency notes lying somewhere and showed it to the woman. The woman inspected the packet to find denomination of Rs 500 notes inside it. The boy told the woman that he is afraid of losing the money and offered her the packet in exchange of her gold jewellery.

The woman agreed and handed him over the jewellery. At the same time, a couple approached them and offered the boy their ornaments too to fulfil his needs. The boy placed the couple’s jewellery along with the woman’s jewellery in a handkerchief and kept it in his bag. He also handed over the pack of currencies to the woman.

When the woman reached home, she found blank papers stuffed in between two notes of Rs 500. Realising that she had been duped, the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused.