Bhopal: Three arrested with sedative tablets; letter written to company to share details

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Aishbag police have arrested three criminals carrying sedative tablets in large quantities, the police on Monday. A letter has been written to the drug company to share details about distribution of the tablets.

Police station in charge Chaturbhuj Singh Rathore told media that the accused were planning to sell the tablets and also wanted to give them to the other innocent people just for fun.

The police raided the spot situated at the railway line crossing and arrested Azeem Khan (20), Kasim (25), both residents of Aishbagh area and Shoyab (32), resident of Gautam Nagar.

The police seized 48 tablets from them. These tablets are used to slow down the activity of nerves in the brain to allow people to sleep. The other common side effects of this medicine include sedation, unsteadiness, impaired coordination, numbed emotions, reduced alertness, and fatigue.

The tablets cannot be given without doctor's prescription. "Based on the batch number on the tablets, the letter has been written, seeking information. We will take action against medical store owners involved in selling these pills," Rathore added. The accused told police that a man from Vidisha sells tablets to them. The police have registered the case under Section 328 of IPC and MP Drug Controller Act, 1949 and arrested the three.

