Bhopal: Theatre workshop organised for children in Kali Badi

BHOPAL: The Rising Society of Art and Culture, Bhopal, has organised a theatre workshop for children at Kali Badi in TT Nagar in the city.

The one-month workshop on unsung heroes which began from February 14, is being organised in association with National School of Drama (NSD), New Delhi, under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Director of Society Preeti Jha Tiwari said 25 children have participated in the workshop. Children will be made aware of the major points related to theatre, script, dialogues, and characters, on and off the stage. Different theatre experts will train the children at the workshop.

A play on unsung heroes will be prepared in the workshop, which will be staged in March, Tiwari said.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 06:44 PM IST