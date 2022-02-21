Madhuri Dixit reveals she wore a burkha to watch 'Tezaab' in a single screen theatre - here's what happened next

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene recently appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' for the promotions of her show 'The Fame Game'.

During the episode, the actress revealed that she had gone to a single screen theatre in a 'burkha' to watch her film 'Tezaab'.

Madhuri also shared that she was waiting for the 'Ek Do Teen' song and as soon as the song appeared, people started throwing coins from behind.

Madhuri, who was sitting on the front row, said that she hurt her head and ran from there. However, she was caught in the lobby and people started shouting 'Ae, Madhuri Dixit'.

The song 'Ek Do Teen' is a much-loved dance number. Crooned by Alka Yagnik, the song was choreographed by late choreographer Saroj Khan. The song was later remade for 'Baaghi 2', with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Meanwhile, the story of Madhuri's much-awaited show 'The Fame Game' is set in the world of glitz, glamour, and fame. It is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

Madhuri will play the role of a Bollywood icon, Anamika Anand in the series. promises to be a rollercoaster ride through the highs and lows of the actress's life revealing hidden truths and painful lies.

The family drama also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley and Muskkaan Jaferi.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 05:14 PM IST