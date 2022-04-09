Bhopal: Theatre director wants to be far from the madding crowd

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Rajendra Panchal is more than a triple threat. As well as being an actor, Panchal is a musician, a script writer and a painter. Away from the humdrum of daily life, he, together with other actors, runs an Ashram. It is a type of Gurukul where they learn acting, earn and lead a spiritual life.

Panchal was in Bhopal to attend Raza Parv being held on the birth centenary of painter SH Raza. In a tete-a-tete with Free Press, he spoke about acting and spiritualism.

What's Perafin Ashram?

Perafin Ashram is located in Roteda village in Kota district, Rajasthan. The place is known for theatre activities. People keen on learning theatrical art come to this place from across the country. They live into the lap of Mother Nature to develop original thoughts.

How have you developed the idea?

Such an idea has come into being for the first time in the world theatre. Yet, none of our group has especially worked for it. It has just happened. The idea, however, struck us in 2013 when we were rehearsing for a play, Sant Kripa Ji. Through the plays like Suryamal Misran and Vinoba Smaran, we tried to blend our work with spiritualism. This was how it began.

Is Vinoba Smaran being related to Vinoba Bhave's life?

Not as such. The play is associated with his spiritual concept, so it took nearly two and a half years to complete it. The idea was to highlight his philosophy, but in my own way. It is not related to his life, though to his inspiration.

Is anyone in your family associated with stage?

Nobody in my family has ever been associated with theatre. My father used to sing but was not a professional singer. I, too, never thought of joining theatre. At the age of 21, I took admission to the National School of Drama, Delhi. Yet, I find acting is not something that can be taught to anyone. It comes naturally. So, to develop my own concept, I had to toil to forget what I had learnt.

Have you ever been attracted to Bollywood?

It has been otherwise. I have kept away from that glitzy world. I always want to remain far from the madding crowd. In todayís world, if someone sits quietly for an hour without fiddling with his mobile phone, I find it an achievement. For that reason, I take the mobile phones from my students and tell them: Be with yourself. That boosts your creative elan.

Do you find any change in theatre?

No doubt, the scope of theatrical art has increased. Today, a layman knows about it, besides though the number of works has increased, their quality has declined. Only a few work hard for a quality production.

Is there scope for earning in theatre?

Yes. Yet, those who do not have an original thought are unable to generate a work that fetches money. I treat want as a blessing and work for quality production. Money is something that meets your needs, but once you reduce your needs, the desire to get more dough also dies.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Dr Anand Rai arrested in Delhi for dragging CM OSD in paper leak scandal

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 12:24 AM IST