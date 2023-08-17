Bhopal: The Properties Owned By Sudhir Jain And Five Others Were Confiscated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list of candidates three months before the Assembly election. By releasing the first list much before the polls, the BJP has strategically gone a few steps ahead of its rivals.
The party declared the names of 39 candidates on the basis of a survey conducted by its Central leadership after a meeting in Delhi on Wednesday.
The names of candidates were declared on the basis of the feedback of the state leaders and on that of the survey conducted by the Central leadership and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The first list consists of the candidates for those seats that the party lost in the last election. Since these seats are difficult for the BJP because of certain local issues, the party has given enough time to the candidates to work in these constituencies.
The first list contains the names two candidates for two seats in Bhopal. Alok Sharma has been fielded from the Bhopal north constituency. On the other hand, Dhruv Narayan Singh has been given ticket from Bhopal central seat. Madhu Verma has been given ticket from the Rau seat in Indore district. Adal Singh Kansana, who lost a by-election from Sumawali, was given ticket from that seat again.
Ex-ministers joining BJP with
Scindia may not get tickets The first list of the candidates indicates that those who joined the BJP with Jyotiraditya Scindia may not get tickets this time. Former legislator Ranveer Jatav resigned from Gohad seat to join the BJP. He lost by-election. Instead of Jatav, national president of the party’s SC wing Lal Singh Arya has been made candidate.
New candidates fielded from 11 seats
New candidates have been given tickets from 11 seats. Priyanka Meena has been fielded from Chachaura, Virendra Singh from Banda, Kamakhya Pratap Singh from Maharajpur, Heerasingh Shyam from Pushprajgarh, Dhirendra from Badwara, Neeraj Thakur from Bargi, Vijay Anand Mrawi from Bichhiya, Rajkumar Karraye from Lanchi, Mahendra Nagesh from Gotegaon, Prakaeh Uike from Pandhuna and Jaideep Patel from Kukshi.
Leaders’ kin get tickets
The relatives of BJP leaders have been given tickets. The daughter-in-law of former legislator from Sabalgarh late Meherban Singh, Sarla Rawat, has been given ticket from this constituency. Similarly, son of former minister Manvendra Singh, Kamakhya Pratap Singh, has been fielded from Maharajpur and the son of former legislator Pratibha Singh, Neeraj Thakur, has got a ticket from Bargi.
Candidate list
S. No Constituency Name of candidate
1. Sabalgarh Sarla Vijendra Rawat
2. Sumawali Adal Singh Kansana
3. Gohad (SC) Lal Singh Arya
4. Pichhore Preetam Lodhi
5. Chachoura Priyanka Meena
6. Chanderi Jagannanth Singh Raghuwnashi
7. Banda Veerendra Singh Lambardar
8. Maharajpur Kamakhya Pratap Singh
9. Chhatarpur Lalita Yadav
10. Pathariya Lakhan Patel
11. Gunnaor (SC) Rajesh Kumar Verma
12. Chitrakoot Surendra Singh Gaharwar
13. Pushparajgarh Heerasingh Shyam
14. Barwara Dhirendra Singh
15. Bargi Neeraj Thakur
16. Jabalpur Purba (SC) Anchal Sonkar
17. Shahpura (ST) Omprakash Dhurwey
18. Bichhiya (ST) Dr Vijay Anand Marawi
19. Baihar (ST) Bhagat Singh Netam
20. Lanji Rajkumar Karrahe
21. Barghat (ST) Kamal Maskole
22. Gotegaon (SC) Mahendra Nagesh
23. Saunsar Nanabhau Mohod
24. Pandhurna (ST) Prakash Uikey
25. Multai Chandrashekhar Deshmukh
26. Bhainsdehi (ST) Mahendra Singh Chouhan
27. Bhopal Uttar Alok Sharma
28. Bhopal Madhya Dhruv Narayan Singh
29. Sonkatch (SC) Rajesh Sonkar
30. Maheshwar (SC) Rajkumar Mev
31. Kasrawad Atmaram Patel
32. Alirajpur (ST) Nagar Singh Chouhan
33. Jhabua (ST) Bhanu Bhuriya
34. Petlawad (ST) Nirmala Bhuriya
35. Kukshi (ST) Jaydeep Patel
36. Dharampuri (ST) Kalu Singh Thakur
37. Rau Madhu Verma
38. Tarana (SC) Tarachand Goyal
39. Ghatiya (SC) Satish Malviya
