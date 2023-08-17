Bhopal: The Properties Owned By Sudhir Jain And Five Others Were Confiscated

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list of candidates three months before the Assembly election. By releasing the first list much before the polls, the BJP has strategically gone a few steps ahead of its rivals.

The party declared the names of 39 candidates on the basis of a survey conducted by its Central leadership after a meeting in Delhi on Wednesday.

The names of candidates were declared on the basis of the feedback of the state leaders and on that of the survey conducted by the Central leadership and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The first list consists of the candidates for those seats that the party lost in the last election. Since these seats are difficult for the BJP because of certain local issues, the party has given enough time to the candidates to work in these constituencies.

The first list contains the names two candidates for two seats in Bhopal. Alok Sharma has been fielded from the Bhopal north constituency. On the other hand, Dhruv Narayan Singh has been given ticket from Bhopal central seat. Madhu Verma has been given ticket from the Rau seat in Indore district. Adal Singh Kansana, who lost a by-election from Sumawali, was given ticket from that seat again.

FP Photo

Ex-ministers joining BJP with

Scindia may not get tickets The first list of the candidates indicates that those who joined the BJP with Jyotiraditya Scindia may not get tickets this time. Former legislator Ranveer Jatav resigned from Gohad seat to join the BJP. He lost by-election. Instead of Jatav, national president of the party’s SC wing Lal Singh Arya has been made candidate.

New candidates fielded from 11 seats

New candidates have been given tickets from 11 seats. Priyanka Meena has been fielded from Chachaura, Virendra Singh from Banda, Kamakhya Pratap Singh from Maharajpur, Heerasingh Shyam from Pushprajgarh, Dhirendra from Badwara, Neeraj Thakur from Bargi, Vijay Anand Mrawi from Bichhiya, Rajkumar Karraye from Lanchi, Mahendra Nagesh from Gotegaon, Prakaeh Uike from Pandhuna and Jaideep Patel from Kukshi.



Leaders’ kin get tickets

The relatives of BJP leaders have been given tickets. The daughter-in-law of former legislator from Sabalgarh late Meherban Singh, Sarla Rawat, has been given ticket from this constituency. Similarly, son of former minister Manvendra Singh, Kamakhya Pratap Singh, has been fielded from Maharajpur and the son of former legislator Pratibha Singh, Neeraj Thakur, has got a ticket from Bargi.

Candidate list

S. No Constituency Name of candidate

1. Sabalgarh Sarla Vijendra Rawat

2. Sumawali Adal Singh Kansana

3. Gohad (SC) Lal Singh Arya

4. Pichhore Preetam Lodhi

5. Chachoura Priyanka Meena

6. Chanderi Jagannanth Singh Raghuwnashi

7. Banda Veerendra Singh Lambardar

8. Maharajpur Kamakhya Pratap Singh

9. Chhatarpur Lalita Yadav

10. Pathariya Lakhan Patel

11. Gunnaor (SC) Rajesh Kumar Verma

12. Chitrakoot Surendra Singh Gaharwar

13. Pushparajgarh Heerasingh Shyam

14. Barwara Dhirendra Singh

15. Bargi Neeraj Thakur

16. Jabalpur Purba (SC) Anchal Sonkar

17. Shahpura (ST) Omprakash Dhurwey

18. Bichhiya (ST) Dr Vijay Anand Marawi

19. Baihar (ST) Bhagat Singh Netam

20. Lanji Rajkumar Karrahe

21. Barghat (ST) Kamal Maskole

22. Gotegaon (SC) Mahendra Nagesh

23. Saunsar Nanabhau Mohod

24. Pandhurna (ST) Prakash Uikey

25. Multai Chandrashekhar Deshmukh

26. Bhainsdehi (ST) Mahendra Singh Chouhan

27. Bhopal Uttar Alok Sharma

28. Bhopal Madhya Dhruv Narayan Singh

29. Sonkatch (SC) Rajesh Sonkar

30. Maheshwar (SC) Rajkumar Mev

31. Kasrawad Atmaram Patel

32. Alirajpur (ST) Nagar Singh Chouhan

33. Jhabua (ST) Bhanu Bhuriya

34. Petlawad (ST) Nirmala Bhuriya

35. Kukshi (ST) Jaydeep Patel

36. Dharampuri (ST) Kalu Singh Thakur

37. Rau Madhu Verma

38. Tarana (SC) Tarachand Goyal

39. Ghatiya (SC) Satish Malviya

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)