Bhopal: The Great Indian Film and Literature Festival (GIFLIF) to organise India's maiden Drive-in Music Festival, three bands to perform

Bhopal: The Great Indian Film and Literature Festival (GIFLIF) plans to organise India's maiden Drive-in Music Festival in the city. The two-day concert would be held on February 13-14 at the Drive-in Cinema on the premises of Hotel Lake View Residency on Shyamla Hills.

The idea is to give the Bhopalites an opportunity to enjoy music during the Covid times without exposing themselves to risk. Despite the drop in the number of Covid cases in the city, people are still fearful of crowds, Karan Kukreja, founder of GIFLIF, told Free Press. "Hence, we have decided to offer a risk-free musical treat to residents of Bhopal," he said.

Three bands each would perform on the two days of the fest. They would include the Indian Ocean Band. Besides, there would be an Egyptian-Iranian band which presents Persian numbers and a Kashmiri Band which performs Urdu and Kashmiri songs. The Kabir Café Band would also perform. "They have especially prepared six songs for us," Kukreja said.