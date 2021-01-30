Madhya Pradesh: Cold wave sweeps across state, Pachmarhi almost freezes at 1.6 degrees Celsius after drop of 5.7 degrees

Bhopal: Cold wave swept across the state as chilly winds blew from northern parts of the country on Friday night. Pachmarhi almost froze at 1.6 degrees Celsius after drop of 5.7 degrees while Naugaon shivered at 2.4 degrees Celsius. Raisen recorded minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Umaria recorded minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, Gwalior recorded 3.4 degrees Celsius and Datia recorded 3.7 degrees Celsius, according to meteorological department.

Khajuraho recorded minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, Damoh recorded 4.2 degrees Celsius and Satna recorded 4.4 degrees Celsius. Rewa recorded 4.5 degrees Celsius and Jabalpur recorded 4.8 degrees Celsius. Guna recorded 4.9 degrees Celsius.

Tikamgarh, Ujjain and Shajapur recorded 5 degrees Celsius each while Bhopal recorded 5.2 degrees Celsius. The night temperature of Rajgarh stood at 5.5 degrees Celsius while that of Mandla was 5.6 degrees Celsius.

Indore recorded 8 degrees Celsius. Ratlam recorded 5.8 degrees Celsius. Betul recorded 6.2 degrees Celsius while Sagar and Khandwa recorded 6.4 degrees Celsius each. Seoni recorded 6.6 degrees Celsius.